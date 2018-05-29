Roseanne Supporters Are Calling For HBO To Fire Bill Maher For Calling Trump An Orangutan

Now this is some twisted logic. In the wake of Roseanne Barr‘s popular sitcom revival getting canned by ABC after the 65-year-old tore into former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett on Twitter with a racist tweet calling her an ape, Trump supporters are calling on HBO to fire Bill Maher. On his weekly talk show, the 62-year-old once compared the president to an orangutan for his unfortunate orange tan and lack of intelligence. Somehow in the mind of Roseanne’s supporters, that is the same as calling an African American an ape and now they’re calling for his demise via Twitter.

Some Trumpsters started coming hard with calls for HBO to cancel Maher’s weekly talk show, pointing to where he had referred to Trump in the past as if his “mother had sex with an orangutan.” Never mind that the comparison isn’t even close, as African Americans being compared to apes is a longtime racist stereotype while calling a white person a monkey doesn’t have the same meaning. “If you wanted Roseanne cancelled but not Bill Maher, you’re a big steaming pile of hypocrite,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “So when is Bill Maher’s time up?”

I'm so old I remember when Bill Maher claimed President Trump's "mother had sex with an orangutan" and kept his job pic.twitter.com/WWQIFhZbnO — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 29, 2018

So I assume that @HBO is going to fire Bill Maher now, or is there double standards in the media industry🤔 pic.twitter.com/JknLS8iX0z — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) May 29, 2018

“I’m fine with firing Bill Maher for saying Donald Trump looks like a monkey. I just think we should wait until AFTER white people have been enslaved, demeaned as sub-human animals and systematically denied equal rights for hundreds of years first,” one person wrote in response. Another pointed out that the ape comparisons by Roseanne and Maher have different meanings, tweeting “Roseanne’s ape comment is racist because of longterm established racist tropes tying POC to apes. Also, her context. Bill Maher‘s orangutan comment is a comparison of Trump’s behavior and low intelligence that had nothing to do with race.”

More people called on the fact that ABC had already canned Maher’s show before he took it to HBO after he made a crude 9/11 joke. “Um…ABC CANCELED Bill Maher’s show after he made a joke about 9/11. No double standard here. ABC treated them both the same,” one user pointed out. More shared what many liberals posted — that Maher is NOT a darling among progressives and is disliked by many.