‘Roseanne’: Chrissy Teigen & More Stars Thrilled Over Show’s Cancellation Following Barr’s Racist Tweets

‘Roseanne’ has been canned by ABC after Roseanne Barr’s latest offensive and racists tweets. Immediately after the network confirmed the show’s cancellation, celebrities let her have it! See what Chrissy Teigen and more stars had to say…

Hollywood is applauding the cancellation of ABC’s Roseanne following Roseanne Barr‘s offensive and racist tweets aimed at former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. The network announced the cancellation of the popular show, which has been a ratings giant, on May 29, just hours after Barr’s tweets went public. Now, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen are joining forces to express their disgust for Barr’s tweets, as well as their praise to ABC for cancelling the show.

Scandal star, Bellamy Young praised ABC, tweeting, “Thank you, Channing. Thank you”. Imposters star, Stephen Bishop followed suit, writing on Twitter, “Not surprising from Roseanne.. expected actually.. some people just continue to embarrass America. He continued: “Kudos to ABC for doing the right thing and canceling her show. That spewing of disgusting, low class, hateful rhetoric should not continue to influence American minds..”

More tweets continued to pour in from actors, actresses and other major stars…

Kumail Nanjiani — The Big Sick star tweeted, “I’m glad Roseanne is cancelled. The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare. Nothing good has come of this entire thing.” Chrissy Teigen retweeted his reaction.

Sara Gilbert — “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” the Roseanne star tweeted.

Emma Kenney — The Roseanne star who played Barr’s daughter on the revival, tweeted that she attempted to quit the show, only to find out that it had been cancelled. “As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out the show got cancelled,” Kenney tweeted. “I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and those at ABC standing up against abuse of power and lack of values. Bullies do not win. Ever.” In a second tweet she wrote, “I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable.”

Has Fox picked up “Roseanne” yet? — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 29, 2018

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018

After Barr’s latest offensive tweets, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey has announced that the show will not be returning for an 11th season this fall. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” the statement said.

Following Barr’s comments, her co-star Sara Gilbert took to Twitter to express her disappointment, writing, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Barr has since “left Twitter” and apologized for her comments.