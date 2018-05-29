Roseanne Barr Deserved To Have Her Show Canceled — She Can’t Be Rewarded For Racism

Roseanne Barr, no one lost your hit TV show Roseanne, but you. The ABC network acted quickly to do the right thing — pulling it off the air ASAP — after your abominable comments.

Thank you to Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment for canceling Roseanne today, May 29th, after Roseanne Barr egregiously insulted Valerie Jarrett, one of President Barack Obama‘s former White House Senior Advisors. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey said in a statement, much to the relief of millions of Americans and to most of the Roseanne cast and crew. Roseanne had taken to Twitter today, May 29, to insult Jarrett in the most racist way. “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj,” she wrote as part of a Twitter thread that she joined in which falsely accused Jarrett of helping to cover up a false claim about CIA spying. The fact that Roseanne deleted the tweet and then tried to explain away her tweet by claiming it was a joke, was not enough to make up for making such a bigoted statement in the first place. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her ( Jarrett’s)politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste,” she tweeted.

Sorry Roseanne, equating a woman to an ape is not a joke, nor is accusing her of being involved in some crazy made-up conspiracy theory. And Roseanne, you love to spread false conspiracy theories. You recently accused Chelsea Clinton of being married to Jewish investor snd businessman, George Soros’s nephew, while falsely calling Soros a Nazi, who turned in fellow Jews to be murdered in German concentration camps. Number one, Chelsea Clinton’s husband, Marc Mezvinsky, is not George Soros’s nephew. Number two, Hungarian-born Soros, now 87, was just nine years old when the Holocaust began and he had nothing to do with turning fellow Jews in to the Nazis. He spent the war under an assumed name, hiding from the Nazis. But facts have not been of interest to far right conspiracists who have wanted to smear Soros, who supports liberal causes, and neither have facts been important to you, Roseanne. You also recently tweeted the complete falsehood that Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg gave a Nazi salute at the Washington DC March For Our Lives on March 24th. And you also falsely tweeted that Donald Trump has freed children held in bondage to pimps all over the world. He has done no such thing.

Despite your history of false allegations and the strong blowback to them, you kept at it until this final appalling Jarrett tweet. And can I just take a moment to say that, no matter what your politics, Valerie Jarrett, 61, is a very accomplished career woman and mother who deserves to be applauded as a female role model, not ignorantly insulted, because she has served the American people in the White House under President Obama.

Many members of the Roseanne cast and crew were nauseated by your tweet. Consulting producer, comedian Wanda Sykes, tweeted that she was quitting work on the Roseanne show. Showrunner, comedian Whitney Cummings, had already quit. Co-star Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner on the show, tweeted that your recent comments “about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed to say the least “. Emma Kenney who played Harris Conner-Healey on your show tweeted that she had called her manager to say she wanted to quit working on Roseanne, when she discovered that the show had been canceled. “I am hurt, embarrassed and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable,” she wrote. Kenney also called you out for your “abuse of power and lack of values.”

That’s right, Roseanne. If you’re going to tweet racist remarks, you don’t deserve to have the platform of a primetime network show. Racism can’t be rewarded. Thank you, ABC, for doing the right thing.