Could ‘Roseanne’ Be Saved By Another Network? Roseanne Barr Thinks ABC Is ‘Overreacting’

Roseanne is feeling overwhelmed by the backlash she’s receiving after the cancelling of her show. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she feels people shouldn’t take her racist Twitter rant too seriously!

Roseanne Bar is known for her witty jokes, but the comedian took things a bit too far when she compared former presidential advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape. And although she’s since apologized, her beloved show Roseanne has gotten the boot. “Roseanne has been rocked by the cancelling of her show. She feels horrible about the situation and thinks ABC is overreacting to her tweets. Roseanne feels misunderstood and also feels like she did not mean the comments maliciously,” a source close to Roseanne tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While we’re sure Roseanne is genuinely sorry, her words were inexcusable. “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby= vj,” Roseanne tweeted and deleted. Pretty bad, right?

“She did not think the words would be taken very seriously. She was just trying to be funny and now feels incredibly sorry for all the fallout,” our source continued. The news of Roseanne’s cancellation comes just a few months after the revival was renewed for another season. “She has been in crisis mode all day working with her team to figure out how to salvage her show. They are already talking to executives at other networks with the impossible task of trying to find a way to save the hit show, her own career, and the jobs of all of those on the show,” the insider added. This is such a mess!

And like expected, Roseanne’s co-stars are taking the news pretty hard. “Today is one of the hardest in my life. I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hears and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes,” Michael Fishman said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society,” Michael continued.