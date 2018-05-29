Logan Browning Reveals ‘Roller Coaster’ Ride For ‘Dear White People’ Fans In Season 2

Hold on tight ‘Dear White People’ fans, Logan Browning reveals season 2 of the hit Netflix series will be a total, ‘roller coaster.’ Keep reading for all the details!

“In season 2, Sam is going through a lot and she’s dealing with the backlash of the protest she did and the fact that it kind of made things even worse and even more tense on campus,” Logan Browning, 28, who plays Sam White on ‘Dear White People,’ shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Season 2 of the amazing Netflix series debuted on May 4th, and all ten episodes are available now to binge watch online!

We caught up with Logan at CÎROC’s Empowered Brunch Series in Los Angeles, at the W Hotel Hollywood, on May 21st, where she dished all about what her character is going through in the follow-up to her show’s debut season. “So, Sam really goes through a roller coaster that I think is going to shape who she is forever. I don’t know if you see her really get to that point you want her to in season 2, but I think that you see her experience things that you hope in the long run will change and affect her for the better.” Wow, season 1 was epic and hilarious and we can’t wait to catch all the action in season 2.

Logan was on hand to be honored at the benefit celebrating Dress for Success, which CÎROC also donated professional wardrobes in honor of each Empowered Brunch honoree accompanied by a financial donation to the local chapter of the organization. Also honored alongside Logan at the event were, Jennie Urman, trainer and entrepreneur Jillian Michaels, Nafessa Williams of ‘Black Lightening,’ and Olympian Carmelita Jeter. All amazing women, bravo!

If you haven’t jumped on the DWP train yet, let us fill you in on some deets. The show is based on the movie film of the same name. Logan’s character Sam is a part of a group of students of color at Winchester University, a fictional, predominantly white, Ivy League university. The show is awesome, as is Logan, and you should jump on Netflix and watch both seasons now, if you haven’t already!