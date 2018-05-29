Brody Jenner Says Sisters Kylie & Kendall Ignored His Wedding Invite — They Never RSVP’d

Oh no! Kendall and Kylie Jenner will NOT be attending their brother Brody Jenner’s Bali wedding to fiancee Kaitlynn Carter. Get all the details here on why the sisters will miss Brody’s big day!

Brody Jenner has yet to walk down the aisle, but his wedding is already filled with drama! Following the news that his dad Caitlyn Jenner has decided to skip the special day due to work obligations, we’ve just learned that his sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner are also going to be missing. “My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” Brody explained during an interview with PEOPLE. Yikes! “We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back,” Brody continued. While this isn’t the best look, we can assume Kylie and Kendall were also too swamped to make the trip.

After all, Kendall has a busy modeling career and Kylie is a new mom to her baby Stormi Webster with Travis Scott. “Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there,” Brody added. Although the news of Kendall and Kylie’s absence may come as a shock, their relationship with Brody hasn’t been as strong as it used to be. In fact, Brody didn’t even know Kylie was expecting. “Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy. Now I found out and would to see her,” Brody told TMZ.

Brody also admitted that it’s been “a couple years” since he last spent time with his younger sister. But, it seems like there is no bad blood. “Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy,” Brody said. Nevertheless, we wish Brody and his soon-to-be wife Kaitlynn Carter the best. We’re sure the KarJenner clan will do something special later down the line!