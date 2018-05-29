Khloe Kardashian Vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sister Bounced Back Best With Flat Abs After Pregnancy?

Are Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner having a post-baby ab-off online? — Its seems like it since both sisters can’t stop showing off their toned tummies! Check out their hottest photos after baby and let us know what you think!

Hot mommas! Sisters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are new moms with epic post-baby abs! They’ve clearly been hitting the gym after giving birth just weeks apart, and lucky for us, the famous sisters have been showcasing their progress online. Khloe, who gave birth on April 12, put her abs on display on her Instagram story, Sunday, May 27. She was in the gym when she decided to snap a mirror selfie with her shirt pulled up. Khloe’s toned tummy looked incredible in the photo! Soon after, Kylie snapped her abs for the gram with a sexy mirror selfie of her own. She showcased her tiny waits in low-cut jeans and a black sports bra. See these snaps and more in our attached gallery of Khloe and Kylie’s post-baby abs!

While Khloe remained off social media during Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, the Good American designer has slowly returned with updates about her workouts. The fitness-obsessed Kardashian maintained workouts throughout her pregnancy, however, she’s back to her intense routines after baby. Khloe posted a video in late May at the end of her workout, where she was evidently exhausted, but still glowing. She’s been putting in the work in the gym, as she’s determined to snap back to her pre-baby bod. And, by the looks of these abs, Khloe’s looking summertime fine!

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner show off their post-baby bodies online on May 28, 2018.

Kylie, on the other hand, has admitted in the past that she doesn’t favor working out. In fact, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner very rarely documents herself in the gym. Nonetheless, we’re wondering what her secret is, because the makeup entrepreneur had a flat tummy just weeks after giving birth!

Khloe and Kylie share an even more special bond as sisters since they were pregnant at the same time. Both sisters welcomed baby girls, with Kylie giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster on February 1. She shares her first child with boyfriend, Travis Scott, 27. Khloe and Tristan,27, are parents to their first child, True Thompson.