Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Lipsticks & Says She’s Been Wearing Them For Months — First Look

The KKW Beauty lipsticks are almost here and on May 29, Kim shared the first look at her newest makeup launch. See them below!

On the KKWBeauty Instagram, a photo of a blonde Kim Kardashian was posted on May 29 with the caption, “NEW LAUNCH ALERT 🚨 8 #KKWBEAUTY Crème Lipsticks & 3 Lip Liners, inspired by @kimkardashian’s signature nude lip, are launching on 06.08 exclusively at KKWBEAUTY.COM.” OMG! They are almost here! The shades range from a light nude, to pretty pinks, to dark browns, meaning that there should theoretically be a “nude” for every skin tone. We can’t wait for this launch!

On her personal Instagram, Kim posted a video of her modeling all eight shades of the nude lipsticks, writing, “OMG I’ve been wearing these for months now! My favorite Nude lipsticks & lip liners launching June 8th kkwbeauty.com The creamiest long lasting lip stick formula (8 lipsticks and 3 liners!!!) Can’t wait for you to see my packaging! Check @kkwbeauty for more details.” The packaging was revealed. The three liners look almost like pencils — very sleek and minimal. The lipsticks have a “nude” bullet design with a clear cap.

The packaging was received with mixed feelings. On Kim’s Instagram, fans loved the look, while on some beauty forums, fans said the packaging looked “cheap af,” “overpriced” and “lackluster.” You can’t make everyone happy! You know Kim’s true fans will be thrilled with this new launch! Kim already has contour kits, highlighters, and a collaboration with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Now, she’s got lipsticks to mix and match to find your perfect nude shade!