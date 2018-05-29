Kim Kardashian’s Fat Burning Workout You Can Do For Free All Summer

Kim Kardashian looks better than ever and she has been doing two cardio moves to maximize her fat loss — see what they are below!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is in the best shape of her life and she revealed her fat burning secret in a blog post, called, “How I Maximize Fat Loss.” Kim wrote, “The one workout move I love to hate is sprints. They’re so hard, but so necessary! The cardio I do with Mel is actually not that bad, though. We have a system of doing one workout three days out of the week and then another workout two days out of the week.” The best part about Kim’s workout is that you can use gym equipment, or you can do these moves for free — all you need is a staircase!

Kim revealed her workout: “Days 1, 3 and 5:

Walk on the StairMaster for 30 min at a six-level speed.

Make sure not to hold the rails and try to keep your hips stationary.

Days 2 and 4:

Start by walking on the treadmill for 30 seconds, then sprint for 30 seconds.

Repeat this 10 times. It’s some of the best 10 minutes of HIIT you can get!”

Kim also lifts weights with trainer Melissa Alcantara. She proved that lifting weights WON’T bulk you up by showing off her lean muscles at the Met Gala. She focuses on four moves — military shoulder press, barbell bicep curls, dumbbell bicep curls and a 4 hammer bicep curl to sleek, toned arms. Before the Met Ball, she also went on a pretty intense cleanse. She lost five pounds in just four days!

Her cleanse was basically a liquid diet, and it definitely helped her shed pounds before the Gala. Make sure you check with your doctor before copying Kim’s diet or workout routine!