Justin Bieber Mocks Hailey Baldwin’s Sexy ‘Elle’ Pic — Flirting Or Just Friendly Banter?

Hailey Baldwin just said that she and Justin Bieber became friends again. But is he trying to get things going again with his ex-girlfriend? Read his flirty Instagram comment on her pic and decide!

You know what they tell little girls: if he’s teasing you, he likes you. That’s why fans are suspect about the silly comment Justin Bieber left on one of Hailey Baldwin‘s Instagram pics. The pic is a beautiful outtake from her Elle cover shoot, showing her leaping gracefully through the water on the beach — in a thong swimsuit, no less. Biebs commented, “run forest run haha”. So, is he just making fun of his friend Hailey, or is he trying to flirt? Well, the fact that she posted that photo on May 16 and he commented on May 29 sort of points to him being thirsty.

Hailey and Justin had a short-lived but much talked about relationship in 2006. The two even vacationed in Turks and Caicos together with her family! Two years later, Hailey opened up about the relationship in The Sunday Times, and revealed that they’re back to being friends after some “weirdness.” “I’d never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that,” she said in the interview. “But it brought us both to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He’s somebody I really cherish. Now, it’s a very mature situation. It’s good.”

If Justin wants to rekindle his romance with Hailey, then he needs to move quick. Things are heating up between Hailey and Shawn Mendes! Shawn and Hailey went to the Met Gala together on May 7, and Hailey sat with him at the Billboard Awards. She was in the audience dancing and mouthing the words to his song while he performed. Sorry Justin — as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “She is totally into him and Shawn is the first guy that has been able to get her to completely forget about Justin Bieber.”