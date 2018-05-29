Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From ‘Glee’s Chord Overstreet After Six Month Romance

‘Harry Potter’ starlet Emma Watson has reportedly called it quits with ‘Glee’ hunk Chord Overstreet. The reason? Apparently, their magic has all run out.

Six months ago, when fans first learned that Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet were seeing each other, there was collective response of, ‘Huh?! How’d that happen?’ Though a definitive answer was never reached on that, new reports claim that it doesn’t matter anymore; the young couple has reportedly split. “Things just haven’t worked out between them and they are both now single again,” according to a source that spoke to The Sun. As to who has left who, the only indication of that can be found on Instagram, of all places. Currently, Emma no longer follows Chord, though he still follows her account. Take from that what you will; in the meantime, we’ve reached out to both of their reps for official comment.

The unexpected couple met at the end of 2017, shortly after she had ended her longterm, 2-year relationship with William Knight. “Emma and Chord kept quiet about their relationship at first but they really hit it off,” the source added. “They spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles and were photographed quite a bit just a couple of months ago.” Yes, indeed they were, but that was a few months ago and no one has seen them together since. Could distance actually have NOT made the hearts grow fonder? Maybe!

Meanwhile, another Harry Potter alum has sealed the deal with the actual love of his life. Over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend, Matthew Lewis — aka Neville Longbottom — tied the knot with his GF Angela Jones. “Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming,” Matthew joked while sharing a sweet wedding photo on Twitter on May 28.