Diane Kruger Pregnant: Star Expecting 1st Child With Boyfriend Norman Reedus At Age 41

SO exciting! After much speculation, Diane Kruger’s pregnancy has been confirmed, and we could not be more excited for her & her boyfriend Norman Reedus! See her gorgeous baby bump pics here.

It’s official, Diane Kruger, 41, has a bun in the oven! The actress and her boyfriend, Norman Reedus, 49, are expecting their first child together, according to US Weekly, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be! Pregnancy rumors first started swirling after Diane appeared to be hiding her baby bump in oversized gowns at the Cannes Film Festival and the MET Gala on May 7. The German star was also reportedly abstaining from alcohol at events earlier this year, according to Page Six.

Fueling speculation even further, Diane took to Instagram on May 24, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself with just a footprint emoji in the caption. “👶🏻congrats. Wishing you ❤️,” one fan commented on the image. Another gushed, “Congratulations on the pregnancy Diane. i am really looking forward to both of you are beautiful couple and will be parents soon.”

Diane and Norman made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Golden Globes in January. Just days later, the duo was spotted locking lips while walking the Critics’ Choice Awards carpet! However, the National Treasure actress and Walking Dead star sparked romance rumors after they were spotted kissing in New York City back in March 2017. And now they’re going to be parents together!

While this baby will be Diane’s first, Norman is already the proud father son Mingus Lucien Reedus, 18, whom he shares with ex girlfriend, model Helena Christensen. Diane was married to Guilluame Canet from 2001 to 2006 and dated Joshua Jackson from 2006 to July 2016. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, news outlets also claimed earlier this month that Diane and Norman are currently house hunting together. The mom-to-be reportedly recently listed her two-bedroom Tribeca apartment — that she’s only had for about a year. So it looks like they’re looking for a new place to raise their baby together!