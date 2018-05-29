Cardi B drops the music video for her hit, ‘I Like It’ and her abs are on full display! Watch the sexy visual for her summer track, featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin!

Time to sweat it out for the summer! Cardi B, 25, dropped her music video for the smash “I Like It” off her debut album, “Invasion Of Privacy” on May 28! The video, a presumed tribute to her Dominican roots, shows the Bronx rapper in a slew of colorful, sexy outfits, giving off some serious summertime vibes. And yes, if you grew up in the 90’s, this track is going to take you back, as Cardi perfectly samples the smash ’94 track by The Blackout Allstars by the same name. Yeah, baby!

The rapper, who’s pregnant with her first child, clearly film quite a bit of the sexy video before she started showing, as she flaunts her flat abs alongside Bad Bunny, 24, and J Balvin, 33, in a two-piece matching bra-top and pants. And, that’s only one of her many sultry looks. She also dons a yellow frilled dress and a plunging red gown in the video, mixing just a bit of elegance in, before letting the boys take over at the bridge. Prepare yourselves — this is def going to be the song pumping out of cars summer 2018! Frankly, it seems like Cardi B is just going to dominate the radio for the rest of the year!

The video for “I Like It” follows the release of Cardi’s infidelity-themed video for “Be Careful”, as well as her latest collaboration “Dinero” alongside DJ Khaled, 42, and Jennifer Lopez, 48. Three smashes at one time? No slowing your girl Cardi down!