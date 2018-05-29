‘AGT’ Season 13 Premiere Live Blog: The Judges Return To See First Round Of Auditions

‘AGT’ is back! Your favorite judges and host Tyra Banks are all coming together to see some great acts (and some not so great) audition for ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 13! Read our live blog of the ‘AGT’ premiere now!

America’s Got Talent is starting off season 13 with cats, so we’re all winners here. There’s just one problem, Simon Cowell is not a fan of cats. Marina and her mom, Svetlana, train cats, and they’re here to prove Simon wrong. Simon is ready to axe them when one of the cute kitties jumps through a hoop, and then another crawls across a pole. Their final trick features a furry friend crawling up a pole and jumping down onto a pillow! Howie Mandel is super impressed, and Mel B calls their audition “brilliant.” All four judges give the mom-daughter duo a “yes!” Purrfection!

