Brittany Furlan: 5 Things To Know About Tommy Lee’s Fiancee After Apparent Wedding Pic Goes Viral

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan fueled wedding rumors after they took to Instagram on May 27 to post a romantic pic of themselves kissing at a wedding altar but it turns out it was all a joke! Here’s what you should know about the cheeky bride-to-be!

Brittany Furlan, 31, just caused us to think that she already wed rocker Tommy Lee, 55, on May 27 when she took to Instagram to post a sweet and funny photo of the engaged couple dressed in bathrobes while kissing in front of a wedding altar. “BEST.DAY.EVER 🕊👰🏻🤵🏻(to take a photo in front of someone’s leftover wedding alter),” Brittany captioned the post. Tommy also posted the same pic with the caption, “Did it, I do A LOT.” The bride-to-be later confirmed the photo was just a joke but explained that they do indeed plan on getting married on Feb. 14 of next year. “Me and Tommy didn’t get married. It was just a joke,” she said in an Instagram story. “We’re not getting married till February 14 of next year. But we are still getting married in bathrobes next year. Yeah, so everyone has to wear bathrobes to our wedding ’cause that’s how we roll.” Here are five things you should know about the soon-to-be Mrs. Tommy Lee!

1.) She first became popular on Vine. Brittany was the most followed female star on the popular social video site by the time she left in Nov. 2015. Before gaining fame on Vine, she tried to break out into the entertainment industry by starring in television but alas her true calling was making all the Vine followers happy by posting her own stuff and taking the internet by storm. Due to her wide exposure and popularity on Vine, Time Magazine declared her one of the most influential people on the internet in 2015.

2.) In addition to her Vine videos, she’s made appearances in other video projects and films. She was in the music video for the song “Fireball” by Pitbull featuring John Ryan in 2014. Fellow internet star Jenna Marbles from YouTube also appeared in the video. Brittany also played the role of Sara in the 2015 film We Are Your Friends and the role of Samantha in the 2018 film The Unicorn. She’s currently working on a sketch comedy show.

3.) She was involved in a red carpet controversy at the 2014 Daytime Emmy Awards. Brittany was one of the hosts on the carpet for the big event and after she jokingly said, “We’re going to get you away from us before we rape you,” to hunky General Hospital star Ryan Paevey, she received a ton of backlash. Her comment was called inappropriate and she also caused an uproar for being friendly with the male celebrities she was interviewing, including Mario Lopez, whom she tried to kiss even when he told her he was a “married man.”

4.) She started dating Tommy in 2017 and confirmed their relationship with a funny video. After first being spotted together in June 2017, Brittany posted a hilarious video in Sept. 2017 that showed what would happen if she introduced the tattooed rocker to her mom. “Who is this guy?,” she yelled while impersonating her mother in the video. “He looks like a gang member. Is he in a gang? Is he gonna get us killed?” She then pretended to pass out after Tommy told her he had a piercing in a private area on his body. She simply captioned the video with “Meet the boyfriend.” The became engaged on Valentine’s Day of 2018.

5.) Her adorable dogs are often showcased on her social media pages. Brittany owns two of them and loves to post pics and make jokes that put them in the spotlight. “Thank God for @ Postmates because these two are not moving,” she recently tweeted along with a too-cute-for-words pic of herself snuggling with the sweet tired-looking pooches.

We look forward to the real wedding pics of Tommy and Brittany in the future! We’re sure they’ll be just as sweet and romantic!