Tristan Thompson: The Epic Way He Plans To Get Khloe Relationship ‘Back On Track’ After NBA Season

Tristan Thompson has a major plan to strengthen his rocky relationship with Khloe Kardashian once his current season of playing basketball with the Cleveland Cavaliers is over. Find out how here.

Tristan Thompson, 27, is ready for his rocky relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 33, to strengthen after his cheating scandal and he has a serious plan on how to do it. “It’s been a stressful and exhausting few months, for both of them, but Tristan has promised to take Khloe away when it’s all over so they can get everything back on track again,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Since the birth of baby True, just over a month ago, Khloe and Tristan have remained in Cleveland, OH and have been putting all their focus on the precious bundle of joy so a vacation may very well be a great idea. The location Tristan has in mind for their getaway has yet to be known but we have a feeling no matter where it ends up, the situation will definitely have the potential to bring the new parents closer together!

Their closeness already seems to be somewhat in tact. Despite the massive negative exposure Tristan received after it was revealed that he allegedly cheated on Khloe during her pregnancy, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has seemingly decided to stand by her man. She has been attending some of his basketball games with the Cavs and the two have been seen hanging out on dates together.

The time they’re spending together also seems to be bringing up a lot of emotions within Khloe too. The mom-of-one has been posting various quotes to her Instagram account over the past couple of weeks and a lot of them seem to hint towards what she’s been going through. One of the most recent ones read, “You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘you got me f****d up’.” No matter what happens with these two in the future, we hope they go with whatever makes them happy and wish them all the love they can get!