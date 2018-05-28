‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Nearly Freaked Out On Night 1 Of Filming: Why It Was ‘Intense’

Ahead of ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere, we caught up with Becca Kufrin EXCLUSIVELY about her ‘intense’ and ‘stressful’ first rose ceremony. Watch here!

Becca Kufrin is in control on this season of The Bachelorette — but holding all the power is even harder than she thought! Ahead of the show’s season 14 premiere, Becca admitted that night one was one of the most difficult parts of the experience for her. “Handing out the roses at the ceremonies is intense,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s so weird standing there with all the roses next to you and all the guys laser-focused on you. I was like, ‘Oh my God…what am I getting myself into?'”

Of course, Becca knows what it’s like to be on the other side of things, so she was able to feel for the men, too. “It’s definitely a lot more stressful giving out the roses because it’s intense an everyone’s watching you and hoping for the best,” she explained. “And it’s going to be hard sending some guys home.” As hard as the first night was, though, Becca got through it, and it all worked out for the best — she’s engaged, after all! Becca excitedly confirmed the exciting news leading up to the premiere, but of course, she’s staying tight-lipped on who the lucky guy is.

Hopefully, things will go better for Becca in the months leading up to The Bachelorette finale airing than they did when she was on The Bachelor. After all, Becca got engaged then, too (to Arie Luyendyk Jr.), but he dumped her just a few months later to be with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Arie then proposed to Lauren on the live After the Final Rose reunion in March, and they’re getting married this January in Hawaii.

The Bachelorette premieres on May 28 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.