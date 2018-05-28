Sofia Richie Goofs Around With Scott Disick’s Kids While Hitting The Beach In Thong Bikini

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick celebrated his 35th birthday with a romantic getaway to St. Barts with his kids! Check out Sofia having fun with them in the waves while wearing a sexy bikini here!

Sofia Richie, 19, stepped up and filled in for Kourtney Kardashian for mom duties again as the 19-year-old model goofed around with Penelope Disick, 5, while enjoying the waves of St. Barts on May 26. Scott Disick and Sofia, who stunned in a sexy thong bikini, were treating themselves to a vacation with his kids in celebration of his 35th birthday! While Scott and Sofia were seen snuggling in the clear blue water together, Penelope also gave Sofia a big hug and Sofia was super attentive with the 5-year-old. She seems to care for his kids a lot! Check out another pic of Sofia frolicking around in the waves with Scott Disick’s kids below.

Sofia previously had wished Scott a happy birthday with the sweetest message. Scott’s girlfriend shared a pic of herself and Scott enjoying a swim together while lovingly wrapping their arms around one another. “Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you,” she captioned the touching moment. Seriously, this relationship just works for these two.

We recently reported that Sofia’s dad Lionel Richie is getting used to the idea that she and Scott might try to start a family together. “Lionel is warming up to Scott and if Scott and Sofia decide to have a baby he hope’s they are doing it for the right reasons and that it would lead to marriage or happen after marriage,” a source close to Lionel told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While they’ve had their ups and downs as a couple, it seems like Scott and Sofia are still going strong. And it definitely looks like Sofia would be a great mom the way she looks after Penelope!