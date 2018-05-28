‘SIX’ Star Barry Sloane: You’re Going To Watch Bear & The Other Men ‘Break’ In Season 2

‘SIX’ returns for season 2 on May 28. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with star Barry Sloane about digging deeper into the characters, changing the rules of military shows, working with Olivia Munn, and more!

The first season of History Channel’s SIX ended with quite the cliffhanger: Rip (Walton Goggins) returning home and being shot on American soil by an agent hired by the terrorist Michael (Dominic Adams). Season 2 will pick up in the immediate aftermath of Rip getting shot. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Barry Sloane, who plays Joe “Bear” Graves, ahead of the May 28 season 2 premiere about the game-changing season ahead. The new episodes will break down the walls of these team and peel back their layers to expose their deepest fears and vulnerabilities.

“What’s interesting about this season is that last season was just an introduction to the world,” Barry told HollywoodLife. “It was kind of just the perimeters of what these guys do. This is their home lives, this is who they are. It’s almost like this season we’ve said, okay, now you’re inside the house, and we’ve locked the door. You don’t get to choose what part you like now. You have watch these men break. One of the strongest episodes of the first season was episode 3 where Rip descends into madness, the loss of himself. Now we’re going to see that happen to everybody in real time. We’re really invested in these characters, and I think that’s going to be difficult to watch and stomach. But at this point, you don’t get to turn away.”

Barry loved “getting deeper into the characters” and noted that “everyone’s arc this year is so f**king good.” The emotional challenges for this team are going to be just as critical as the physical challenges. “I think people will be surprised by how each of these guys will react,” Barry continued. “It was very different to how I imagined it from the outset, the way the writers wanted to play it this year. Each person deals with things in a very different way. Everyone’s arc this year is so f**king good. I’ve watched Kyle [Schmid]’s stuff, and it’s just hard to watch, the stuff he goes through this year. Juan Pablo [Raba] has just excelled this season. He’s got some excellent stuff. I felt like he was a little underused last year, so they’ve kind of leaned on him more this year and to great effect because he’s a very powerful actor. That’s going to be great for viewers to see.”

A number of new cast members are joining the show in season 2, including Olivia Munn, who plays a high-level CIA Operations Officer named Gina Cline. “She adds something that we didn’t have and also a dynamic that we didn’t have in that you see the mid-level management of it all,” Barry said. “The SEALs don’t really get a say in what they’re going to do. They’re hired shooters, and we’re hired by her to do it. We come together mid-way through the season, and Bear tries to make it clear that he’s managing the guys, and she’s managing the overall operation of it all. We step on each other’s toes and egos get in the way. It’s a difficult balancing act to kind of fit her in. She’s in a similar position in that — and this is a theme that goes throughout the season for Bear — it’s lonely at the top. If you’re going to be the team leader, you can’t necessarily be everyone’s friends. She understands that.”

Eric Ladin is also joining the SIX team as Special Warfare Operator Trevor Wozniak. Barry revealed that Eric embraced the role from the beginning, even taking part in the rigorous boot camp the cast participated in. “He was thrown right into the thick of it. It is sink or swim because they put us in a van, they drove us up to the mountains, and we walked for four days up into the snow,” Barry said. “We were sleeping in the snow. It was the real deal. We’d known Eric just a couple of days. When I heard he had been cast, I got his number and gave him a call welcoming him to the show and made him feel comfortable. I respect him greatly because just coming into that energy was a lot, but he more than held his own. He has that quality as a leader, and he has that presence and persona that is required. I did a show called Revenge and coming into a show that already has a rich palette, to find a new color is hard. Eric does that on this show. The humor that he brings to the show this year is so important, which we really didn’t have last year. We tried to do it last year a little, but sometimes this show gets so f**king heavy that his relief in there is so important in moments during the season.”

SIX season 2 isn’t going to coast along and play it safe. The show and the cast are upping the stakes even more and setting the bar even higher for military TV shows. “I think there’s been a lot of other shows that have been out since we’ve premiered, and they might be in the zeitgeist more or public eye more, but what we have is that we were the first one to come back for a second season and change the rules,” Barry told HollywoodLife. “Being on the History Channel, we can go down roads that we can’t be followed down. I think that’s something that was important to us, and something that we’ve done with this season. We’re not going to be over here playing this game. You can continue doing this, what we were doing, but we’re just going to change the rules of how we tell this story now. That’s what I’m proud of.”

SIX season 2 will air Mondays at 10 p.m. on History Channel. Stay tuned for more scoop from Barry, and check out our exclusive portraits above!