Chris Brown’s daughter is already well-versed in rap music — she even belted out some lyrics to 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ on her fourth birthday! Watch the adorable video here.

Royalty Brown is born to be an entertainer just like her dad, Chris Brown! The singer posted a new video of the toddler on Instagram May 27, her fourth birthday, and she has never looked cuter. In the vid, Royalty takes a break from opening some gifts to belt out the iconic lyrics, “Go shawty, it’s ya birthday” from 50 Cent’s hit “In Da Club.” Sure, she’s screaming more than singing, but she clearly knows how to ham it up in front of the cameras like a regular pro!

It was quite a birthday for Royalty, as her famous dad threw her quite the bash to celebrate. Chris put aside his drama with Royalty’s mom, Nia Guzman, and shelled out $30,000 to throw the ultimate party, according to TMZ. The event was princess-themed, and even reportedly featured performances from the Kidz Bop kids! Chris posted a photo of Royalty on her big day, which showed her wearing a giant, white dress and princess crown. So fitting, right!?

Watch the video of Royalty singing along to 50 Cent below. Of course, this is not the first time we’ve seen her following in her dad’s performance footsteps — she takes dance class and Nia has posted several videos and pics of her in action. Chris definitely passed on his moves to her!

It was just a few years ago that Chris and Nia were embroiled in an ugly custody battle over Royalty. Nia tried to get full custody in 2016, but a judge ruled in Chris’ favor, keeping their joint agreement in place. She completely changed his life!