‘RHONY’s Ramona Singer Was In A 4-Car Accident Over The Holiday Weekend – Is She OK?

Oh no. ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star Ramona Singer reportedly got in a car wreck on Saturday. Here’s everything we know thus far.

Ramona Singer, known for her role in the Real Housewives of New York, got in a car accident, according to TMZ. The collision reportedly happened on Saturday, May 26, while she was traveling along the Montauk Highway. That’s when she allegedly rear-ended a Mazda while driving her Maserati. The end result was a 4-car accident with Ramona all the way in the back.

Thankfully, the outlet’s insider say Ramona was not seriously injured. However, she was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital after the accident. While there, she was treated for bruises and minor pains before being released. They are reporting that she is “shaken up” but recovering comfortably. However, her Maserati is completely totally. In the accident, the entire front end was destroyed.