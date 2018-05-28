Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Headed To ‘Canadian Paradise’ For Honeymoon — All The Details

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are going to Canada for their honeymoon! Find out everything you need to know about the beautiful resort they’ll be spending their romantic getaway in!

Now that all the heavy lifting up of making it through their royal wedding is over, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading off on their relaxing honeymoon and to a place that has some royally amazing views! The two newlyweds are off to Canada’s Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge all the way over in Alberta for their post-nuptials getaway, according to TMZ. And get ready to experience some serious FOMO, because the place is pretty stunning — which is probably why it’s called a Canadian Paradise. On top of that, the two are staying in the 6,000-sqaure-foot Outlook Cabin, which is informally called “The Royal Retreat”. Something tells us they’ll fit right in there!

While it’s still up in the air when the two will be arriving, sources have told TMZ that the resort has stocked up on amenities ahead of their visit that they wouldn’t normally have on hand. And when they do arrive, they’ll reportedly have British and Canadian security with them as well. Apparently, the Outlook Cabin is no stranger to celebrity clientele. Anthony Hopkins, John Travolta and Bill Gates have all vacationed there and the setting is also where they filmed the 1954 film River of No Return, which starred Marilyn Monroe and Robert Mitchum.

Plus, the royal family has frequented the resort numerous times. King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother enjoyed a stay there in 1939, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip crossed north of the border for a trip in June 2005. We hope Meghan and Harry have the loveliest time! After all the drama leading up to the wedding with Meghan’s family, they deserve it.