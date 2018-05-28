National Hamburger Day: $4 Meals At Wendy’s & More Epic Deals

Memorial Day + Hamburgers — is there a better combination?! National Hamburger Day falls on Memorial Day this year, and we’ve rounded up all the epic deals you can get at some of the most popular chains!

While Memorial Day is the perfect time to grill up a juicy burger, you may want to rethink the barbecue and hit up one of your fave burger chains instead this year — because May 28 is also National Hamburger Day! There are some pretty sweet deals happening, and we’re giving ’em to you all in one place. If you’re a Wendy’s fan, check out the $4 meal deal: You can choose from a variety of sandwiches, which you’ll get with a four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and soft drink for just $4. Meanwhile, Burger King is offering their New King’s Meal Deal — two sandwiches of your choice, a small fries and drink for just $3.79.

At BurgerFi, all you have to do is take the restaurant’s personality quiz and you’ll get a coupon for free french fries with the purchase of a burger — and it lasts all month long! Carl’s Jr. has $5 all-star meal deals, where you can choose from a select group of sandwich duos to be paired with fries, a fresh-baked cookie and soft drink for five bucks. Jack in the Box is offering coupons for $1 off the ultimate cheeseburger, and it’s valid through June 3. And for Sonic lovers — get the Carhop Classic (a quarter pound double cheeseburger and medium tots or signature slinger and medium tots for just $2.99).

Luckily, if you can’t get out on National Hamburger Day itself, a lot of these deals are lasting past May 28, but don’t sleep on the offers — you don’t want to miss out!