Ellicott City Flood: Air Force Vet, 39, Goes Missing After Being Swept Away Helping Others

An army veteran who tried to save people in the horrific Maryland flood on May 27 has gone missing, and local police have put out desperate pleas for help in finding him.

Ellicott City, Maryland was hit with vicious flash floods on May 27, and a man named Eddison Hermond, 39, has officially been reported missing following the natural disaster. Eddison is a member of the National Guard and former member of the Air Force, and was trying to help others escape the floods when he was swept away himself. Now, the Howard County Police Department has put out an official missing persons report for the 39-year-old veteran, and locals are absolutely devastated over the news.

“#HoCoPolice are continuing the search for Eddison Hermond, 39, of Severn, last seen at appx. 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of La Palapa,” the police tweeted. “Officials have confirmed that the attached photo is Hermond. Call 911 with any information.” Witnesses reportedly saw Eddison being swept away toward Patapsco River. Water rescue trucks and ATVs are being used to help locate and rescue Eddison, and officials confirmed during a press conference that they’re “making every effort” to locate him.

Buildings were destroyed and dozens of cars were swept away when the floor waters raged through Ellicott City on Memorial Day Weekend, leaving behind destruction and complete devastation. Along with looking for Eddison, officials are also assessing the damage to homes, shops and restaurants in the city.

This tragedy comes less than two years after the horrific summer 2016 floods in Maryland, but based on the damage alone, police are guessing the destruction is worse this time around. “They say this is a once every 1,000-year flood,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “And we’ve had two of them in two years.”