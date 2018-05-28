LeBron James Changes Mind About Staying In Cleveland After Game 7 Win, Says Source

Will LeBron James stay in Cleveland next season? A source close to the Cleveland Cavs superstar told HL EXCLUSIVELY how he’s feeling after his epic Game 7 victory against the Boston Celtics!

While most people are wondering whether or not LeBron James, 33, will go on to win his fourth NBA title in the upcoming finals, what is also up in the air is if he’ll stay in Cleveland if he doesn’t. A source close to the NBA legend EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how his triumphant Game 7 win against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals has changed the way LeBron thinks about the prospect of staying in Cleveland. “LeBron has now made the NBA Finals eight years in a row and this year has been the most astounding achievement of his playoff career because he has had to go through a lot with this team,” our source said. “So much so, as he has thought about his career past this season, it meant a lot to get into the finals let alone win it, which he will have a chance to do soon.”

When it comes down to it, regardless of whether on he walks away with another championship ring, LeBron is proud of making it this far. “But to make it this far has shown him that there is something special in Cleveland,” our source went on to say. “And he is more likely to stay with the team after this season is over whether they win the championship or not.”

We reported earlier how Rihanna, 30, screamed with joy after the Cavs’ victory last night. After the final buzzer, RiRi shared a short clip of herself going nuts! With the Western Conference Finals’ Game 7 tonight, time will tell whether or not LeBron will be going up against Steph Curry and the Warriors or James Harden and the Rockets.