Kourtney Kardashian Vs. Sofia Richie: Which Sexy Star Takes The Hotter Bikini Pics?

Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie always treat their fans to the sexiest bikini pics! Which of Scott Disick’s flames poses for the hotter swimsuit photo though? Check out the pics & judge for yourself!

Sofia Richie, 19, recently enjoyed the waves of St. Bart’s while wearing a bikini thong in celebration of Scott Disick‘s 35th birthday. But she’s not the only lady who has been romantically linked with Scott who always stuns in a bikini! Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has been posting some seriously sexy photos on her Instagram recently. Back in April, she and her current boyfriend Younes Bendjima took their own romantic trip together, journeying to another exotic location — Turks and Caicos. Needless to say, the bikini pics she shared from her trip were absolutely stunning! While you try to decide which of Scott’s lovers rocks out the most in their beach attire, check out Kourtney and Sofia’s hottest bikini photos in our gallery above!

In addition to Scott’s recent birthday, Kourtney celebrated Younes’ birthday by surprising him with a trip earlier in May! She completely caught her boyfriend off guard with an impromptu trip to the Colorado River! Together, they shared stunning pics of the desert and videos from their fun adventure on the river with their Instagram stories. While they were enjoying themselves, Sofia was spotted carrying Reign Disick, 3, around while joining Penelope, 5, Mason, 8, and Scott for a lunch together at Nobu in Malibu.

Meanwhile, if you were hoping that Scott and Sofia might try to make it work long-term, we’ve got some good news. Apparently, Sofia’s dad Lionel Richie is more receptive to their relationship. “Lionel is warming up to Scott and if Scott and Sofia decide to have a baby he hope’s they are doing it for the right reasons and that it would lead to marriage or happen after marriage,” a source close to Lionel told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.