OMG! Kate Upton’s hubby Justin Verlander wasn’t exactly popular as he and the Astros beat the Yankees 5-1 on Memorial Day! During the game, he tipped his cap to the booing fans and Twitter absolutely loved it!

Now this is how you handle a not-so-warm welcome! Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros squared off against New York Yankees in the Bronx and let’s just say he made easy work of the NYC ball club! Justin went 6 2/3 innings with five hits, five strikeouts, no walks and only one run, ultimately beating them 5 to 1! So, it was no surprise that when he did finally leave the mound, the fans in the stadium happily ushered him off with a volley of boos! But Justin had the perfect response! He casually tipped his cap to them!

And unsurprisingly, fans watching at home absolutely loved the moment and took to social media to voice their approval! “JV has such class,” one fans wrote. “As a Yankee fan I respect this,” another chimed in. “Real @Yankees fans appreciate quality players and performances, even when the game goes against them (except, of course, if its by a Red Sox),” yet another wrote. Love it! It’s heartening to see such admiration — and from Yankees fans!

Hilarious. Justin Verlander tips his cap to the Yankees fans booing him. pic.twitter.com/JzTeixevIC — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 28, 2018

Diehard fans know that Justin has had a rocky history with the Yankees since he helped the Astros defeat them in the 2017 ALCS. As for Justin, he explained the game on Memorial Day that he interpreted all that booing that confirmation that he had one heck of a good game! “I kind of expected it,” the 35-year-old pitcher told MLB.com. “I didn’t get as many boos when they announced my name in pregame as I thought, but coming off the field I definitely got a fair amount. I’ve come to find here in Yankee Stadium it’s a term of endearment, so thank you.”