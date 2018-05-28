Eminem Gives Nicki Minaj A Shoutout Onstage & Admits He’d Love To Date Her After Viral Rumor

Eminem didn’t hold back when he totally addressed the rumors that he’s dating Nicki Minaj during his set at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 27 and he even asked the audience if they wanted him to date her!

Eminem, 45, surprisingly brought up the rumors that he’s dating Nicki Minaj, 35, during his appearance at the Boston Calling Music Festival in Boston on May 27 and it was wild! “So wait, one more time, let me make sure so I can actually make this official,” he began while on stage. “How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?” After the audience loudly cheered, the rapper hilariously said, “Well God dammit, me too! Nicki if you get this message, just text me later, we’ll talk about it.” The funny response hinted that he’s most likely not dating Nicki despite her “yes” response when a fan asked her if she was but hey, it also confirmed that Slim Shady wouldn’t mind doing so!

After his epic response, it didn’t take long for Nicki to see the video on Twitter and tweet her own take on the whole thing. “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me. Love him so much. Em we need you on the # Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse,” she tweeted, pretty much confirming that the two have yet to go out as a couple.

Yo @NICKIMINAJ! @Eminem wants you to text him back to talk about this…..📱 Eminem hinted at Nicki Minaj rumors at #BostonCalling! pic.twitter.com/BANk0H9zWn — 103.3 AMP Radio (@1033ampradio) May 28, 2018

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me😩. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. 😭🤣😩😭😭 https://t.co/iFYi0OlzXQ — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2018

Before Em or Nicki addressed the dating rumors, sources close to Nicki confirmed that she was just joking when she answered with a “yes”, making it seem like she was having a romance with Em. After being in the music industry for years, Eminem and Nick are both used to crazy rumors about them being swirled around so it’s funny that Eminem chose to brought up this one! His invitation to Nicki onstage and her loving response leads us to believe that it’s possible a steamy new relationship might develop after all! Come on, how hilarious would it be if Nicki’s joke did lead to their romance? We can’t wait to see any new developments with this one!