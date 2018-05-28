Catherine Zeta Jones, 48, & Michael Douglas Send Handsome Look-Alike Son, 17, Off To Prom

Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram on May 27 to proudly show off a happy pic of her son, Dylan, along with hubby Michael Douglas, as the teen was excitingly getting ready to attend his senior prom!

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 48, is one proud mama! The talented actress took to Instagram on May 27 to post an adorable family photo of herself with husband, Michael Douglas, 73, and their son, Dylan, 17, who was all dressed up to go to his senior prom! “Prom Proud!” Catherine captioned the snapshot. “Graduation around the corner! So proud of you Dylan. College bound! Love you so.” Aw! In the close-up pic, Catherine and Michael can be seen with big smiles on their faces as an equally happy Dylan stands next to them in a classic black and white tuxedo. In addition to the family pic, Catherine posted a pic of just Dylan looking dashing while running his fingers through his hair.

The photos appear to have been taken during pre-prom festivities at the Douglas house and in another pic that was posted to Instagram, Dylan can be seen with his date, a gorgeous brunette. The special occasion seemed to go over well and proved that after 18 years of marriage, Catherine and Michael still have a close bond. In addition to Dylan, the loving couple share a daughter, Carys, who is 15, and Michael has a son, Cameron, 39, from his previous marriage.

Michael and Cameron recently made headlines when Cameron opened up about his rough past that included drug addiction and some prison time. He credited his family, including Michael and stepmother Catherine, for encouraging him to get through it and never giving up on him. “Catherine is a scrapper, she’s someone who came from Wales and clawed her way up to the very top through sheer talent and determination,” he said in an interview. “She never gives up on anything and she didn’t quit on me. The love of my family got me through my darkest days.”