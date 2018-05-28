‘The Bachelorette’: Becca Stuns In Beaded White Dress To Meet Her Suitors

It’s Becca Kufrin’s time to shine on this season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and she looked totally ready for the part on night one of filming. See her gorgeous white dress here!

Becca Kufrin looked absolutely stunning when she met her potential suitors for the first time on The Bachelorette! The episode was filmed back in March, and finally aired on May 28 to kick off season 14. For the first meetings, cocktail party and rose ceremony, Becca stunned in a long, white dress with halter style neckline. The ensemble featured intricate beading, so Becca was literally shining throughout the night. The fabric on the back of the dress swooped low, too, to give the look the right amount of sex appeal!

The looks was complete with Becca’s hair styled in loose waves, and light makeup aside from her smokey eyeshadow. Clearly, Becca looked amazing, but she did admit in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife that that first rose ceremony was totally intense and stressful. “It’s definitely a lot more stressful handing out the roses because everyone’s watching you and hoping for the best,” she told us. “And it’s going to be hard sending guys home.”

As hard as it was, though, things worked out for the best for Becca in the end — ahead of the show’s May 28 premiere, she confirmed that she’s engaged! Of course, she didn’t say who the lucky guy is, but we’ll find out by the end of this season.

It’s been quite a journey getting here for Becca. She got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on last season of The Bachelor, only for him to dump her a few months later to take back his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. On the same day that Arie proposed to Lauren, it was confirmed that Becca would be the next Bachelorette. Everything happens for a reason!