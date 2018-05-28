13 Hottest Photos Of ‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Ahead Of Season 14 Premiere

Are you ready for an all-new season of ‘The Bachelorette’? Before the May 28 premiere, take a look a Becca Kufrin’s hottest pics yet. From gorgeous gowns to sexy selfies, Becca is EVERYTHING!

This is Becca Kufrin’s time to shine. After getting dumped on live TV by then-fiance Arie Luyendyk Jr., Becca, 28, is ready for her journey to find love again on The Bachelorette season 14. She may have had her heart broken, but Becca is getting the last laugh. The Minnesota native is absolutely beautiful inside and out. Since she graced us with her presence on The Bachelor, Becca has stunned in a number of sexy looks.

When she was announced as the new Bachelorette, Becca wowed in a plunging gold dress by Gemeli Power. She looked so fierce, and the dress fit her perfectly. No wonder the contestants she met on the show couldn’t look away! In another look from After the Final Rose, Becca stunned in a short white lace dress. For her The Bachelorette promotional pictures, Becca’s look was dynamite. She looked like a true queen in a rose-gold sequined gown. The dress really was fit for royalty. It was designed by the legendary Tom Ford! Seriously, we need this dress in our closets ASAP.

Even though she’s been busy filming The Bachelorette, Becca’s Instagram page is full of amazing photos. Like all of us, Becca loves to post sexy selfies. She is so relatable, to be honest. There’s on photo that is beyond gorgeous. A photo of Becca was snapped of her at an exotic locale dressed in a sheer white dress. The picture is absolutely stunning. Take a look at more of Becca’s best and hottest photos in our gallery now! The Bachelorette season 14 will air Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. You’re not going to want to miss a second of what’s sure to be the “most dramatic season ever!”