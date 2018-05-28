Interview
‘The Bachelorette’: Arie & Lauren Reveal If They’ll Watch Becca’s Season After Love Triangle Drama

Will Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham tune into watch his ex, Becca Kufrin, on ‘The Bachelorette’ May 28? The happy couple reveals their plans in a new interview!

It was just a few months ago that Becca Kufrin found herself embroiled in a love triangle with Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr…but that won’t stop the couple from watching Becca as she takes the reigns on The Bachelorette May 28. “Yeah, I think we will [watch],” Lauren admitted in an interview with People. “I’m actually pretty curious to see what her guys are like!” Arie was actually engaged to Becca for several weeks after giving her his final rose on The Bachelor last year. However, they split at the beginning of 2018 when he realized he was still in love with Lauren, his runner-up.

Arie and Becca’s devastating breakup was filmed by ABC cameras, and it all aired after the finale in March. Then, Arie got down on one knee and proposed to Lauren, just before Becca was announced as the next Bachelorette. Now, Arie and Lauren are gearing up to get married in Jan. 2019, while Becca has confirmed that she’s engaged once again after finding love on The Bachelorette. However, we won’t find out who her fiance is until the end of the season this summer.

“We wish her the best of luck,” Arie said. “We’re really excited to see how her journey unfolds. I know that we’re announcing our wedding really close to her premiere, but I think we wanted to do it now because we didn’t want to have our announcement happen during her season, out of respect for her. I know that she’s happily engaged and we’re really happy for her.”

The Bachelorette season 14 premieres on May 28 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.