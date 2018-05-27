Tommy Lee Marries GF Brittany Furlan After Massive Fight With Son Brandon — See Wedding Pic

Rocker Tommy Lee just said ‘I do’ with girlfriend Brittany Furlan! Here’s all the details on their picture-perfect wedding!

Do you hear wedding bells?! Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, 55, and Vine star Brittany Furlan, 31, have just exchanged vows! The news first arrived from the Brittany who shared an adorable photo of their first kiss after making it official! And these 2 did it in style! The ceremony took place at The Beverly Hills Hotel and instead of wearing a tuxedo and a wedding dress, the happy couple opted for some comfy robes to mark the special day! Love it!

“Best. Day. Ever,” the gorgeous brunette captioned a photo of them at the makeshift altar together amid piles of rose petals, naturally. Awww! As fans will remember, these 2 only got engaged on Valentine’s Day! That’s when Tommy shared a video of an enormous heart-shaped ring made up of diamonds! “Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee,” Tommy captioned the clip! Awww!

This happy occasion follows only a few months after a violent physical altercation allegedly went down between Tommy and his son 21-year-old Brandon Lee. On March 6, Tommy posted a photo of his busted lip and dried blood. Then he implied that it was Brandon who punched him in the caption. “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son.”

We later learned that this alleged fight was over a social media post, according to TMZ. The post in question came from Tommy on March 5 and it referred to his ex and Brandon’s mother Pamela Anderson’s interview with Piers Morgan, in which she discussed their volatile relationship. “Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s*** but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention. Signed, ‘The Abuser’ (who she texts everyday & asks for me back).” Tommy reported pressed charges for the alleged punch from his son.