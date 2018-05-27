Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus & 11 More Stars Who’ve Flashed Sexy Sideboob On The Red Carpet

It’s not always about cleavage! Sometimes, a little sideboob is the perfect way to make a red carpet ensemble look just the right amount of sexy. Just ask these gorgeous stars!

It’s one thing to display sideboob in a swimsuit or casual street style ensemble, but some stars have taken this trend to the next level — by putting their sideboob front and center on the red carpet! The Cannes Film Festival is the perfect place to take red carpet risks, and stars like Bella Hadid and Michelle Rodriguez did just that at the event this year. To one premiere, Bella rocked a silver, metallic gown, which featured a halter neckline. She went braless underneath the ensemble, and the sides of her breasts were fully out. Meanwhile, Michelle risked a huge wardrobe malfunction in one of her backless gowns, which was much more loose fitting and could’ve moved out of place at any moment!

There’s more where these came from, though! Who could forget Miley Cyrus‘ INSANE outfit for the red carpet at the 2015 VMAs?! She was hosting the event that year, and wore several revealing looks through the night — but her first one was the wildest of all. Miley rocked silver suspenders with nothing underneath, and the fabric just covered her nipples, putting the skin on both sides of her breasts on display. Hey, we have to say — she totally rocked it!

At the 2016 Met Gala, Ciara rocked a sheer, embellished gown, and although it had a high neckline, it fell low in the back, putting the singer’s flesh on display throughout most of the dress. It was pretty fabulous!

