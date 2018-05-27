‘PLL’s Sasha Pieterse Marries BF Hudson Sheaffer At Irish Castle — Details On The Ceremony

Making it official! ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Sasha Pietarse just got hitched to BF Hudson Sheaffer! Get all the details on their nuptials right here!

Congrats are in order! Sasha Pieterse, best known for playing the deliciously nasty Alison DiLaurentis on Pretty Little Liars, just got married! That’s right, she and her fiance and fellow actor Hudson Sheaffer exchanged vows in Ireland, according to People. The ceremony took place at the Leslie Estate, a sprawling picturesque home in Glaslough, Ireland. Sasha walked down the aisle in a Christian Siriano gown, as well as a necklace by XIV Karats and Zadig & Voltaire bracelets. This seriously sounds like a fairy tale! Like, literally!

The 22-year-old thespian and her dashing beau got engaged in December of 2015. Hudson shared the news with a photo of himself down on one knee. “The best day of my life,” she captioned her own pic of them embracing, along with a diamond ring emoji. “Thank you @jonnieandgarrett for capturing the moment.” Sure Sasha is young to be getting married but it certainly sounds like she and Hudson have taken the time to make sure it’s the right choice!

“He’s incredible,” she the outlet while on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, while discussing her now-husband. “I’ve known him for so long, and it’s so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens. It really, truly is reciprocated and what we originated our relationship on was honesty, commitment, being loyal, being supportive, making sure that the communication is open enough and obviously love,” she said. “I think it’s incredible that I have all of that in him, and I’m excited to start our life together.” Wow! Congrats, you two!