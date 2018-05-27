Nicki Minaj Slams Pusha T & Defends Drake Amid Feud: You’ll Only Awaken A Sleeping Giant

Nicki Minaj has officially taken a side in the Drake and Pusha T feud! The Queen of Rap let it be known that she is firmly Team Drizzy and provoking her pal will only bring trouble.

Nicki Minaj, 35, isn’t about to let anyone diss Drake‘s songwriting skills! The “Barbie Tingz” rapper hit up Twitter to call out Pusha T, 41, after he insinuated on his new track “Infared” that Drake, 31, uses a ghostwriter named Quentin Miller. “N***** gon run that Quentin sh*t in the fkn ground like Drake don’t write 4 himself & OTHERS,” Nicki tweeted. “Ya enemies will remix, reinvent & TRY 2make u RELIVE some old shit for YEARS 2 come when they have NOTHING ON U! Knock it off. Challenging the chosen ones only awakens the sleeping giant.”

ICYMI, this Drake-Pusha T feud all started when Pusha dropped his Kanye West-produced album, DAYTONA, on May 25. On the last track of the album, he called out Drizzy in the lyric: “It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin,” referring to the alleged ghostwriter. The “God’s Plan” singer quickly responded by dropping a new song called, “Duppy Freestyle” which clapped back at the diss and threw shade at Pusha and Kanye.

Drake then took it even further by posting a photo of an invoice from his label OVO Sound to his Instagram. The document appears to be requesting $100,000 in compensation from Kanye and Pusha’s G.O.O.D. Music for “promotional assistance and career reviving.” Ouch!

Niggaz gon run that Quentin shit in the fkn ground like Drake don’t write 4 himself & OTHERS! Ya enemies will remix, reinvent & TRY 2make u RELIVE some old shit for YEARS 2 come when they have NOTHING ON U! Knock it off. Challenging the chosen ones only awakens the sleeping giant — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 27, 2018

While Nicki has clearly taken a side in this beef, not every celeb has. Diddy, 48, played both sides in the same 24-hour span. Puff Daddy first sent a letter to Pusha that called his new release a “modern day masterpiece” and a “flawless hip hop gem.” Then, he was spotted hugging and hanging out with Drake around 3:45 AM on May 26 in the VIP section at David Grutman‘s STORY Nightclub in South Beach. How diplomatic of him. Gotta be honest though, we’d much rather have Nicki Minaj, the Queen of Rap herself, on our side of an argument.