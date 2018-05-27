Meek Mill Thinks Nicki Minaj Looks ‘Thirsty’ For ‘Fake’ Eminem Romance: ‘She’s Better Than That’

Meek Mill is not buying the rumor that his ex Nicki Minaj is dating Eminem and in fact, he thinks she’s purposely just trying to fake a romance for more publicity.

Meek Mill, 31, is not believing one word of the rumors that his ex Nicki Minaj, 35, is now dating rapper Eminem, 45, and he thinks she’s just making up a false romance to get exposure. “Meek is disappointed Nicki would try such a pathetic move as a fake romance with Eminem,” a source close to Meek EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Whether it is true or not, Meek feels like Nicki is making herself look thirsty, and basic. Meek has a lot of respect for Nicki as an artist so he feels like she is better than that, and using cheap marketing gimmicks like this to sell records is above her. If it turns out to be true, Meek has little faith that a romance between Nicki and Em would last more than two dates. He just doesn’t buy any of it.”

We can understand where Meek’s coming from since the news has been hard to believe for many of Nicki’s fans as well. The rumors first started when a fan straight up asked Nicki if she was dating Eminem after she claimed she “bagged an EM” while promoting her appearance on YG’s new song, “Big Bank”. “You dating Eminem???” the fan asked. “Yes” was Nicki’s simple response. Since then, headlines have been heating up about whether or not the “Superbass” singer and the real Slim Shady are indeed an item. However, sources close to Nicki confirmed to TMZ that she was just joking when she responded to the fan so it’s probably safe to say that there’s no truth to the rumor.

While we were contemplating whether or not Nicki and Em were more than friends, we couldn’t help but also think back on Nicki’s relationship with Meek. The former lovebirds have had rumors of a future reconciliation making the rounds for a while now and now that Meek is a free man, we can’t help but wonder if there’s a chance for a rekindled romance to flourish. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see how this all turns out!