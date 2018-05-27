Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves In Sexy Black One Piece Underneath See-Through Orange Pants

Woah! Kylie Jenner looked hotter than ever in a May 27 Instagram pic that showed her rocking a sheer orange jacket with matching pants over a black one piece swimsuit. Check out the sexy pose here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, took to Instagram to show off her amazing post-baby body in a sheer orange jacket and pants over a sexy black one piece bathing suit and we are absolutely loving the look! The new mom was standing on a hill in a couple of incredible snapshots but we’re not sure exactly where it was since she didn’t leave any caption for the pics. The second photo shows a different angle of Kylie from the back while her jacket hangs halfway off her shoulders.

Kylie’s incredible look is just one of many she’s had since giving birth to baby Stormi back in Feb. The new mom sure knew how to snap back in shape pretty quickly after having her bundle of joy and we think she’s never looked better! Kylie’s known for posting various eye-catching photos to her social media accounts and her confidence shines through in every one so it’s great that she’s continued doing so after the birth of her baby girl.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 26, 2018 at 10:55pm PDT

When she’s not posting photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems to be thoroughly enjoying herself by taking vacations with baby daddy Travis Scott, 26, or hanging out with friends for dinner. The brunette beauty recently made headlines when she casually stepped out solo at a restaurant in Sherman Oaks, CA on May 11. Whether she’s in comfy clothes or in body-hugging pieces, Kylie’s post-baby body is one that many new moms dream of and she understandably always seems to want to show it off. We can’t say that we blame her!