Kylie Jenner Vs. Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian: Which KarJenner Mom Wore The Sexiest Crop Top?

Kylie Jenner, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian are three of the hottest moms around, but which one of these sexy sisters can pull off midriff-baring tops best? Check out the pics and vote!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, may be the OG KarJenner MILF, but now that two more of her sisters are moms, they’re giving her a run for her money! Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, both gave birth within the past four months, and their bodies have already bounced back in record time. All three of these hot mamas have flaunted their flat abs in sexy black crop tops within the past 24 hours and we can’t decide which look we love most!

Khloe wowed us when she revealed her toned tummy just six weeks after giving birth to True Thompson. The new mom posted her postpartum workout progress on her Instagram story on May 27, and she looked absolutely incredible! The Revenge Body host could be seen standing in her home gym, lifting up her black long-sleeved shirt in front of a large mirror. Her abs are clearly visible in the image, which is so amazing considering she welcomed her precious baby girl just last month on April 12!

Meanwhile, Kylie was busy snapping her own mirror selfies! The lip-kit mogul shared an image of herself rocking a black spaghetti strap crop top that showed off her tiny waist! She paired the look with classic blue jeans, which accentuated her curvy hips.

Kourt, however, rocked the midriff-baring look before either of her sisters. The mom-of-three kicked off the long weekend on May 26 by grabbing dinner in West Hollywood with bestie Pippa Larsen. Kourtney donned a chic black leather crop top for the occasion, which she paired with high-waisted slacks.

