Kim Kardashian Is ‘Counting Down The Days’ Til Khloe Dumps Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian is so ready for Khloe to break up with Tristan Thompson! She’s reportedly ‘counting down the days’ until that fateful moment and ‘urging Khloe to undergo intensive therapy.’

It seems everyone is hoping for Khloe Kardashian, 33, to end things with Tristan Thompson, 27. Even Kim Kardashian, 37, is waiting for them to split up! “Kim is counting down the days ’til Khloe gets her sh*t together and kicks Tristan to the curb,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows it isn’t going to work out between them, and that it’s only a matter of time before Khloe comes to her senses.

But the reality star isn’t just going to let her sister go it alone if she does decide to dump Tristan. “When that happens, Kim has vowed to totally be there for Khloe, and to help her any way that she can,” our insider continues. “Until then, Kim is just being a loving sister, and letting Khloe know that she supports her and loves her.”

Like most of the Revenge Body star’s fans, Kim can’t believe her sibling is trying to make things work with the Cleveland Cavaliers player after his cheating scandal. “It’s driving Kim insane that Khloe is still with Tristan because she deserves so much more,” our source added. “But Kim knows that she can’t tell Khloe what to do; she has to make that decision alone. In the meantime, Kim has been urging Khloe to undergo intensive therapy, as she thinks Khloe has chronically low self-esteem – and, until she fixes that issue, she’s going to continue to fall in love with men that aren’t emotionally available and giving.”