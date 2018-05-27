Danica Patrick Crashes Out Of Her Final Race At Indy 500: Watch Her Wild Skid — Is She OK?

Danica Patrick ended her NASCAR career at the Indy 500 with a scary crash! Watch the terrifying moment she lost control of her car!

Danica Patrick‘s career came to a skidding halt after she crashed her car at the Indy 500. While the NASCAR star was on the 68th lap of the 2018 Indianapolis 500, Danica lost control of her car (number 13) and ended up slamming into a wall. With her wreck, which happened when she had been in 16th place, Danica could no longer continue in the race. Back in November, Danica announced that today’s race would be her final one.

Although this was not the ideal way to end her career, it seems like she was thankfully unharmed from the crash. She left the car by herself and then immediately was checked out by medical personnel. She was later cleared and released with no major injuries. Meanwhile, NBC Sports’ Marty Snider tweeted that “Danica said her car took off and turned really well” before the crash.

Danica told ABC the source of her losing control: “Little bit of understeer and [the car] just swung. Today was really disappointing for what we were hoping for and what you want for your last race, but I’m grateful for all of it. Wish I could’ve finished stronger.” While it must be very disappointing to end the day so early, we’re just glad Danica is okay! Watch the scary moment her car skid and hit a wall below!

Danica Patrick's last race ended with a crash at the Indy 500. https://t.co/zFlcoqi4hE pic.twitter.com/kUDfqHFET2 — espnW (@espnW) May 27, 2018

Danica’s last Indy 500 was back in 2011, when she participated during her last season on the Indy Car Series. Over the course of her career, Danica has raced in the Indianapolis 500 eight different times and she’s finished in the top 10 during six of those occasions. Back in 2009, she garnered the best finish ever by a female driver by coming in third.