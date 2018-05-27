Celebs In Bikinis With Sandy Butts: Kylie Jenner, Kendall & More

Kylie & Kendall Jenner aren’t afraid of getting a little sand on their butts while they’re enjoying the beach! Check out these celebs who love to go suns out buns out on the shore!

Certain celebs don’t mind hitting up the beach and leaving with a sandy butt! For instance, Kylie Jenner, 20, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, all posed in bikinis together with a serious amount of sand on their bottoms. Seriously, we don’t know where the beach ends and their butts begin in their Instagram pic featured above! But they’re not the only celebs who have had some parts of the beach still clinging to their bodies! While you get ready to head to the beach this Memorial Day and try to get yourself some sandy buns (not of the hot dog or hamburger variety), check out all of the celebs who have partied hard at the beach and left a mark to show it in our gallery above!

Not to be outdone, our Instagram Queen of the Week Emily Ratajkowski, 26, also joined in on this fun, carefree beachside look! While wearing a thong bikini bottom, Emily had her entire backside covered in sand! While she always provides her fans with the hottest, this pic was a real standout. Joining her on this list is none other than Rihanna. A few years back, RiRi posed for an Instagram photo in an inflatable tube with her butt just peppered with sand.

Speaking of Rihanna, the singer recently showed off her insane figure in another jaw-dropping outfit. Just a week ago, she wore a skimpy black dress and a black jacket that’s sure to have left her boyfriend Hassan Jameel extra thirsty. As you decide which Rihanna look is sexiest, check out all the sand-covered buns above! We’ll keep you posted as more celebs join this trend as summer begins!