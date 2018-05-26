Rhymefest: 5 Things On The Rapper Feuding With Kim K & Kanye Over His Chicago Charity

In the middle of Kanye West and Drake’s feud came another rapper — Rhymefest. He’s calling out Yeezy and Kim Kardashian for allegedly neglecting his own foundation! Here’s everything you need to know about him!

Amid Drake‘s war of words with Kanye West , 40, and Pusha T, 41, a surprising individual has interjected himself — the rapper Rhymefest, 40. After Drizzy released the diss track “Duppy Freestyle” and then apparently sent Yeezy’s label an invoice for $100K for “career reviving,” Rhymefest, who oversees Yeezy’s charity Donda’s House, decided to take the opportunity call out Ye’s neglect of his own foundation. In light of this evolving story, let’s get to know Rhymefest just a bit better.

1) Like Kanye, Rhymefest is a Chicago native. His birth name is Che Smith. Beyond performing, he has also had a hand in some of Yeezy’s biggest songs including a writing credit on “Jesus Walks” and “New Slaves.” It sounds like he’s played a pretty integral role in the Yeezy’s life and career, which only makes their current feud more troubling.

2) He helped co-found Donda’s House with Kanye in 2013, named after Kanye’s mother Donda West. It’s a charity that helps the youth of Chicago find their creative outlets and thrive as artists.

3) Since Kanye’s pro-Trump statements, the charity has worked to disassociate itself from him. Prior to Rhymefest calling out Kanye, the foundation released this statement, via Rolling Stone: “While we cannot and do not speak for Kanye West and his views, we can and will speak up for the youth that we serve. We ask that those who feel hurt, angered by or frustrated with Kanye West not penalize or throw away their support, respect and advocacy for us.”

4) After Drake called out Kanye and sent an invoice to his label asking for payment, Rhymefest chimed with a scathing tweet. “@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was ‘f**k the youth of Chicago.’”

5) Then Kim Kardashian clapped back on Twitter, stating, “Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation.” To which Rhymefest responded with an epic insult. “I encourage you to instead of attacking me personally, to google us, watch the videos on our YouTube channel featuring our work and come actually speak to the young people who have been involved in our program before you, in your position of privilege from God knows where in the world, via social media attempt to dismantle this valued community asset.”