Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Unfiltered Look At True Thompson’s Face — See The Mom-Daughter Selfie

Khloe Kardashian posted an adorable selfie that showed her daughter True Thompson’s unfiltered face for the first time!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is enjoying spending time with her baby girl! The new mom shared an adorable photo on Instagram of herself holding True Thompson! This marks the first photo that the reality star and her newborn daughter’s faces are both visible in the same picture and the first time that True’s sweet little face wasn’t altered by a Snapchat filter (although her mom’s features were). Baby’s first selfie! She’s a true Kardashian girl. Koko captioned the cute post: “Mommy’s Little Love.” Aww!

This isn’t the first time True has graced her mama’s social media accounts. On May 12, Khloe celebrated her daughter turning one month old by taking a video of her with a Snapchat filter applied and posting it to the app, as well as Instagram. Happy one month old mama,” you can hear Khloe say in the background of the footage on her Insta. “I love you pretty girl.” She also captioned the video with, “Happy One Month True.” So cute!

Noticeably missing from the photo was True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 27. Khloe also left his name off a card written to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for their anniversary earlier this week. She gifted her sister and brother-in-law a beautiful flower arrangement and signed the letter “Love Koko and True.” Welp. She’s also been posting some pretty cryptic messages on her Instagram story as of late, which has fans wondering if she and the NBA star still aren’t on great terms. They’re reportedly been “fighting constantly,” according to Us Weekly. So even though she took him back after his cheating scandal, things may not all be forgiven behind closed doors. But hey, at least Koko has her sweet little baby to shower with love!