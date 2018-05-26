Sofia Richie Wishes Scott Disick A Happy 35th Birthday With Sweet Photo: ‘Thank You For Being You’

Awww! Scott Disick’s 19-year-old girlfriend just sent him a birthday message along with a cute photo of them together! Check it out right here!

Today is Scott Disick‘s 35th birthday and his girlfriend Sofia Richie decided to make the occasion extra special with a message for the reality star! She shared a photo of herself and Scott going for a swim together with their arms wrapped around each other, presumably on one of their many globe-trotting vacations. “Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you,” she captioned the touching moment. So cute!

The 19-year-old model isn’t the only one wishing Scott a special day. Earlier today, Khloe Kardashian also took to Instagram to send Lord Disick some birthday wishes with a very memorable throwback pic. It’s that unforgettable moment on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which she smacked him in 2009. “We came a long way @letthelordbewithyou,” Khloe wrote, via ETOnline.com. “Remember when I slapped you?” We certainly do!

As we previously reported, not only is this relationship lasting longer than anyone expected, there’s been talk of marriages and babies! And apparently, Sofia’s famous father Lionel Richie is starting to like Scott! “Lionel is warming up to Scott and if Scott and Sofia decide to have a baby, he hopes they are doing it for the right reasons and that it would lead to marriage or happen after marriage,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants the best for his little girl and if that includes Scott and if that includes a baby, he will be there for her. He just wants her safe and healthy. So if Scott is that serious about her then Lionel is looking forward to having Scott be an important part of his life as well, because that is what is right.” Love it!