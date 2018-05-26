Kim Kardashian Posts Cute Selfie With North West In Matching Outfits & Calls Her ‘My Bestie’

Kim Kardashian has the cutest BFF! She posted a photo of her and her daughter North West, who she declared is her “bestie.” Aw! See the pic here!

Most people would love to be Kim Kardashian‘s best friend, but that spot is already taken. The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram on May 25 to share an adorable photo of her and North West, 4, lying in bed. The mom-and-daughter dup were each wearing matching white tank tops for the cute photo-op. “My bestie,” Kim captioned the image, along with a double heart emoji.

The picture is definitely heartwarming, but it might actually be a throwback. The mom-of-three is sporting her signature dark locks in the picture, but she recently re-bleached her hair back to platinum blonde. Kim and husband Kanye West celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on May 24, and the social media maven decided to dye her hair for the occasion. “Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s @kanyewest’s favorite,” she wrote on Twitter, while showing off her latest makeover.

The “Famous” rapper also celebrated his and his wife’s special day by paying tribute to her on his social media accounts. ““[G]ratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me,” he tweeted. “I’m deeply grateful and purely happy.” Could this entire family get any more adorable?

But going blonde wasn’t the only thing Kim did for her anniversary. She also honored her relationship on Instagram with never-before-seen wedding photos. “4 years down and forever to go….” she said, before adding: “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star later showed off a bouquet of roses that she and Kanye received from sister Khloe Kardashian. The floral arrangement was paired with a sweet note, and signed by “Koko and True.” However, she totally left off True’s father and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson from the signature.