Nikki Bella Strips Down To Sexy Lace Lingerie In Racy Instagram Pic — Tempting John Cena?

Whoa! Nikki Bella just posted an absolutely stunning photo of herself from bed! Is there a certain someone she’s hoping is looking!? Check out the smoldering moment right here!

If you’re hoping John Cena, 41, and Nikki Bella, 34, get married soon, raise your hand! Okay, is there anyone out there who isn’t raising there hand right now!? As we wait for these exes to finally announce that their romance is once again a thing, the gorgeous brunette is sharing photos that would have just about anyone’s temperature rising! In a new still, Nikki poses in bed while rocking black lingerie that handily showcases her insane cleavage as she peruses a magazine while enjoying a cup of coffee. The photo also highlights the pro wrestler’s amazing legs! Are you seeing this, John!?

As we’ve previously reported, the couple was spotted out together on May 19 in his Miami neighborhood, fueling rumors that a reconciliation is underway. Since, numerous rumors have been circulating that it’s only a matter of time before this derailed relationship gets back on track. “Nikki and John have been in regular contact ever since they announced their split, and everybody thinks they will definitely get back together again,” an insider close to Nikki shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They both realize they made a mistake by splitting up, but it was good in a way because it really made them realize how much they love each other and how much they can’t bear to live without each other.”

“Losing Nikki really made John reassess his priorities in life, and forced him to admit that he had really been taking her, and their relationship, for granted,” the insider said. “They’ve had some really great, in-depth conversations over the past week, they’ve been totally truthful with each other and both laid their cards out on the table.”

“She believes John now when he says he does want kids with her, she thinks he’s being totally genuine, and doesn’t think that he’s just feeding her a line in order to get her back,” they added. “They’re not officially back together yet, but they’re nearly there, and their friends think they’ll be married within the next year and are well on their way to starting a family together.” Whoa!