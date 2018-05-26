Kim Kardashian Slams Rapper Responsible For Kanye’s Foundation After He Asked Drake For Help

This is getting ugly! Kim Kardashian just blasted Rhymefest, the rapper handling Kanye West’s charity, after he asked Drake to help them out! Here’s all the details.

It looks like the feud between Kanye West, 40, and Drake, 31, just got a lot more complicated! Kim Kardashian, 37, is calling out rapper Rhymefest for asking Drizzy for help with Ye’s foundation, Donda’s House! Confused? Okay, let’s back up a bit. First, Drizzy clapped back at Ye and Pusha T for claiming he hires ghostwriters with his new song “Duppy Freestyle.” Then Drake sent G.O.O.D. an invoice asking for $100K in compensation — and Rhymefest took to Twitter to ask Drake for help while also bashing Yeezy!

“@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was ‘f**k the youth of Chicago,'” he wrote. Now, Kimmie is clapping back! “I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then?” she asks Rhymefest on Twitter, sounding a lot like Kanye himself. “You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity Kanye’s [mom’s] name to try to [shed] a negative light on Kanye.”

@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was “fuck the youth of Chicago” — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

But that was hardly the end of Kim’s take-down of Rhymefest for his post. “U haven’t been right since you got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s. You’re over [leveraging] Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so you stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation.” Whoa! We think it’s a safe bet that this is far from over.