Khloe Kardashian Sends Tristan A Stern Message Amid Cheating Scandal: ‘You Got Me F***ed Up’

Eek! Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on May 26 to post a cryptic message about having the authority to tell someone that they messed her up. Is it about her baby daddy Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian, 33, took to her Instagram story on May 26 to post a photo of a quote that had a pretty cryptic message and we can’t help but wonder if she was directing it toward baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, after his huge cheating scandal. “You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘you got me f****d up’,” the quote read. Could Khloe be talking about how she feels after Tristan allegedly cheated on her with multiple women during her pregnancy with one-month-old baby daughter, True? Khloe didn’t post any names but we definitely think it’s possible!

Although Khloe seems to be standing by her man since the scandal, we imagine that things are still hard to deal with and the recent quote she decided to share could convey her underlying emotions. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been posting a lot of heartfelt quotes to her Instagram story over the past few weeks so it seems like she’s trying to express herself through words more so now than ever before. Khloe has yet to publicly speak out about Tristan’s alleged infidelity so maybe the quotes are her own way of revealing her inner most thoughts!

When Khloe’s not posting quotes, she’s been out and about supporting Tristan either on dates or at his Cleveland Cavaliers basketball games. The new mom has been living in Cleveland with Tristan since shortly before she gave birth and seems to be enjoying life away from the spotlight of Los Angeles, where she usually is. We’re not sure how long she plans on staying in Cleveland or when she’ll be back in L.A., but we’re glad to see she’s been dedicating her time and energy to her daughter and her love life!

Khloe’s come a long way with the ups and downs of her romantic relationships both past and present. We can’t help but think that baby True has given her a different perspective in life and we hope it’s been helping her to make the best decisions along the way!