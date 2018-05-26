Jared Haibon Looks So In Love Making Out With Ashley Iaconetti: ‘I’m The Luckiest Guy In The World’

Jared Haibon took to Instagram on May 25 to post a steamy pic that shows him passionately kissing his new girlfriend Ashley Iaconetti in Hawaii and it’s pretty amazing.

Bachelor in Paradise star Jared Haibon proved he’s more in love than ever when he took to Instagram on May 25 to show off a pic of himself intimately kissing his new girlfriend Ashley Iaconetti. “I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Jared captioned the post. The romantic photo has a tagged location set to Kapalua, Hawaii and it features Jared and Ashley wearing swimsuits while standing and embracing in a hug and kiss. The lovebirds are surrounded by palm trees and there’s a pool with a crowd of people in the background which leads us to believe they were having a little fun in the sun at a popular resort.

The outing doesn’t come as a surprise since these two have seemed inseparable from the minute they went public with their romance. They recently made their red carpet debut at the Nylon Young Hollywood Party on May 22 and they looked more adorable than ever! It’s been a long road for these two and although Jared rejected Ashley on their reality show in the past, it’s good to see them finally coming together and truly enjoying their love.

Despite the fact that they are all about showcasing that love through photos and social media messages, when it comes to their sex life, things are off limits. Jared recently refused to talk about what sex was like with Ashley during his podcast, Help! I Suck At Dating, and it was a very gentleman thing to do! As fans of The Bachelor know, Ashley’s been open about being a virgin a couple of years ago and she’s wanted to remain private about her sexual life since then so it’s great that Jared is respecting her wishes!

We wish these two all the best as their relationship progresses! We hope to see more too-cute-for-words pics of them in the future!